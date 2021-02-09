Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC upgraded Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Vinci from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

VCISY stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,199. Vinci has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.74.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

