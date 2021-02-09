VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.79

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 5650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VirnetX during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 532.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in VirnetX by 318.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in VirnetX during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirnetX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

VirnetX Company Profile (NYSE:VHC)

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

