Visa Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the credit-card processor on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Visa has raised its dividend by 76.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Visa has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Visa to earn $6.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

NYSE:V traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.56. 83,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,782,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.69. Visa has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

