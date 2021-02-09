Visa Inc. (V) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on March 1st

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the credit-card processor on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Visa has raised its dividend by 76.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Visa has a payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Visa to earn $6.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

V traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $206.85. 132,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,782,466. The company has a market cap of $403.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.69. Visa has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

