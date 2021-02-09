Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) dropped 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 611,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 242,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $226.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $347,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $1,765,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 52,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.