Vistra (NYSE:VST) & SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Vistra (NYSE:VST) and SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Vistra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of SSE shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Vistra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vistra and SSE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vistra $11.81 billion 0.88 $928.00 million $2.07 10.26 SSE $8.65 billion 2.40 -$75.01 million $1.06 18.72

Vistra has higher revenue and earnings than SSE. Vistra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SSE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vistra and SSE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vistra 0 1 6 0 2.86 SSE 1 5 5 0 2.36

Vistra presently has a consensus target price of $28.57, suggesting a potential upside of 34.52%. Given Vistra’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vistra is more favorable than SSE.

Volatility and Risk

Vistra has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSE has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vistra and SSE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vistra 4.98% 8.57% 2.57% SSE N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Vistra pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. SSE pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Vistra pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SSE pays out 59.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Vistra beats SSE on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States. It is also involved in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. The company serves approximately 4.6 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers. It has a production capacity of approximately 38,500 megawatts with a portfolio of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. The company was formerly known as Vistra Energy Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Corp. in July 2020. Vistra Corp. was founded in 1882 and is based in Irving, Texas.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables. It also produces, stores, distributes, and supplies gas. In addition, it engages in electricity and utility contracting, telecommunications, energy trading, insurance, and property holding businesses, as well as provision of corporate and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc and changed its name to SSE plc in September 2011. SSE plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Perth, the United Kingdom.

