VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 115.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in VMware by 4,464.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,131 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 19.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $466,976,000 after acquiring an additional 536,321 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in VMware by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,356,476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $330,519,000 after acquiring an additional 249,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of VMware by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,984,210 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $285,071,000 after buying an additional 53,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of VMware by 36.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 746,995 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $107,321,000 after buying an additional 197,756 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMW. Zacks Investment Research cut VMware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

In other news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $146.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $163.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.34.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

