VNX Exchange (VNXLU) One Day Trading Volume Hits $69,662.00

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded down 75.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. VNX Exchange has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $69,662.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNX Exchange token can currently be bought for $0.0854 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, VNX Exchange has traded 69.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00050589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.65 or 0.00247373 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00086205 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00069688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00095297 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00063594 BTC.

VNX Exchange Token Profile

VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 tokens. The official website for VNX Exchange is vnx.io. The official message board for VNX Exchange is vnx.io/blog.

Buying and Selling VNX Exchange

VNX Exchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

