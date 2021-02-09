W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Announces Earnings Results

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:GRA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.32. 1,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.97. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $64.93.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRA. Loop Capital lifted their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CL King lifted their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Grace & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

