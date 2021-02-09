W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.63-3.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.851-1.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.W. R. Grace & Co. also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.77-0.80 EPS.

W. R. Grace & Co. stock opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.48 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.97.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRA. Loop Capital boosted their price target on W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. CL King boosted their price target on W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.50.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

