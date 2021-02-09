Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

WNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NYSE WNC opened at $17.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.92 million, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.93.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $404.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.10 million. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

In other Wabash National news, Director John E. Kunz sold 4,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $87,313.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 4.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

