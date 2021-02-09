Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4,000.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,728 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,647.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 246,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after buying an additional 191,178 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.02. 44,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,792. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.92. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $66.91.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

