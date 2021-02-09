Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $90,723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,968 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,820,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,381 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Bank of America by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,343,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,592,000 after buying an additional 1,638,064 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,783,336. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $283.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

