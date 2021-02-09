Wade G W & Inc. Has $15.81 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.06. The company had a trading volume of 64,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,541,417. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.85. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.83 and a twelve month high of $123.41.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

