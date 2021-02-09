Wade G W & Inc. Has $20.34 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.2% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $20,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,011 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,868,000 after buying an additional 1,045,550 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% in the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,661,000 after buying an additional 965,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,431,000 after buying an additional 773,534 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.78. 189,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,362,440. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.37. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

