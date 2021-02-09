Wade G W & Inc. Has $40.01 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.4% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $40,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $334.39. 368,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,614,230. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $333.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $317.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

