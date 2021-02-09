Wagerr (WGR) Market Capitalization Hits $7.21 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. In the last week, Wagerr has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for $0.0369 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $7.21 million and $15,709.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000176 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002227 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00013390 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,719,873 coins and its circulating supply is 195,340,259 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wagerr Coin Trading

Wagerr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

