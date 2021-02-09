Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,957 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 22,601 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after buying an additional 25,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 17,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $145.20. 123,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,628,214. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $410.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

