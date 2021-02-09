Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.54 Million

Analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will announce $71.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.46 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported sales of $80.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $294.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $292.87 million to $295.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $294.64 million, with estimates ranging from $292.93 million to $296.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,232,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,954,000 after purchasing an additional 942,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,774,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,580,000 after buying an additional 820,519 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,914,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,672,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,170,000 after acquiring an additional 81,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 77,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.16. 5,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,571. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $32.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.76.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

