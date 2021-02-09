Watts Water Technologies (WTS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WTS opened at $129.25 on Tuesday. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $131.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 18,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $2,356,379.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,417 shares in the company, valued at $19,272,243.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $444,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,952,019. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,206 shares of company stock valued at $10,352,322. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.