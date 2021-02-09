Waves (WAVES) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.05 Billion

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 22.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Waves has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $338.64 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can now be bought for $10.11 or 0.00021586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Waves has traded 47.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00010923 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003955 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001718 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Waves Profile

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,289,850 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. The official website for Waves is waves.tech. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

