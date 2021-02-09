Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 931,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,962 shares during the period. Wayfair makes up about 3.6% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $210,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 12,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE W opened at $289.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.94. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of -41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $382,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,067 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.85, for a total value of $1,150,350.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 35,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,604.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,494 shares of company stock valued at $32,525,264. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

W has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wayfair from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.84.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

