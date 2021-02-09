Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silvergate Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SI. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $40.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

SI opened at $143.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $155.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 133.30 and a beta of 3.00.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 60,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $2,439,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,401,542.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,383.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 505,148 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,188.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $1,360,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $1,568,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $2,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

