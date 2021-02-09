Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/28/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

1/21/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Wells Fargo have outperformed the industry over the past three months. The company's earnings surprise history is decent, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Fourth-quarter results reflect benefits from reserve releases and lower expenses, partly muted by decline in revenues. The company's efforts to enhance compliance and risk-management capability, along with streamlining activities, seem encouraging. Also, strong deposits balance depicts robust liquidity position. Moreover, the company carries less credit risk in case of any economic downturn. Also, declining expenses due to its cost savings efforts, might support bottom-line growth. Nevertheless, Wells Fargo's revenues remain under pressure due to low rates and volatile fee income trend. Legal hassles also pose a concern.”

1/19/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

1/19/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $36.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/12/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/7/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

1/6/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Wells Fargo & Company was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

12/11/2020 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,423,152. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $137.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.76, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,730 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,020,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,461 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,479,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

