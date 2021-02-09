Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Polaris (PII)

Polaris (NYSE: PII) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/27/2021 – Polaris had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $128.00 to $147.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Polaris had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $127.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Polaris had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $138.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Polaris had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Polaris had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $126.00 to $134.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Polaris had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $136.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Polaris had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $110.00 to $125.00.

1/26/2021 – Polaris had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $128.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Polaris is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Polaris was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

1/20/2021 – Polaris was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Polaris Inc. designs, engineers and manufactures off-road and on-road vehicles. The company’s operating segment consists of ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket and Boats. It markets its products under the RZR, RANGER, GENERAL, Sportsman, Polaris ACE, RANGER CREW, RZR XP, RZR RS1, Polaris Engineered Accessories, Polaris INDY EVO, 850 Patriot, Timbersled, FTR, GEM, Goupil, Aixam and Taylor-Dunn, DAGOR, Sportsman MV, MRZR, Pro Comp, Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, Poison Spyder, Trail Master, LRG, G2 Axle & Gear, Kolpin, Pro Armor, Klim, 509, Trail Tech, Bennington, Godfrey, Hurricane, Rinker, Larson and Striper brands. Polaris Inc., formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc., is based in Medina, Minnesota. “

1/19/2021 – Polaris had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $116.00 to $126.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of PII stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.70. 581,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 368.79 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $129.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.91.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $1,102,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,798 shares of company stock worth $5,615,578 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Polaris by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

