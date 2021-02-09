WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO) (TSE:WELL) Price Target Increased to C$12.50 by Analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO) (TSE:WELL) had its price objective raised by Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO) from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Pi Financial set a C$9.35 target price on WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of WELL stock traded down C$0.12 on Tuesday, hitting C$8.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,296,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,736. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.25. WELL Health Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.20 and a 52-week high of C$9.84.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

