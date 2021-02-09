Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0558 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

EAD opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $8.69.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee purchased 5,000 shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,937.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

