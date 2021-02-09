Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.04.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $57.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $61.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.75.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $190,841.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $97,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $358,526. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Bruker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,228,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Bruker by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 604,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,019,000 after purchasing an additional 26,757 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bruker in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 171,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

