Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 53,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 49.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 97,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 32,095 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $40,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

WFC stock opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $138.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.27, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.60.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

