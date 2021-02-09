WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.50-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.696-13.066 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.86 billion.WESCO International also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.50-6.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on WCC. Wolfe Research raised shares of WESCO International from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WESCO International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.89.

Get WESCO International alerts:

NYSE WCC traded down $17.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.88. The company had a trading volume of 11,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,546. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. WESCO International has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $89.53. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.54 and its 200-day moving average is $58.67.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.