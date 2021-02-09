West Coast Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $3,684,000. Finally, Brightworth boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 41,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $129.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $318.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 840,610 shares of company stock valued at $111,482,506 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

