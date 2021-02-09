Westhampton Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.80. 57,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,420,307. The firm has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $155.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.61.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

