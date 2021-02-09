Westhampton Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Westhampton Capital LLC cut its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,939. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $190.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

