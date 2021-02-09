Westhampton Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Westhampton Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 10.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $10,147,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 16,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $315.13. The company had a trading volume of 17,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,361. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $317.19.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.