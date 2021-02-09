Westhampton Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Westhampton Capital LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,706,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.