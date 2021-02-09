Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has increased its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $82.54 on Tuesday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $84.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $2,961,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 740,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,125,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $1,461,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,620.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,074,700 in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.