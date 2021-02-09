Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at TD Securities

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $16.50 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Westshore Terminals Investment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at $15.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.74. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $15.42.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

