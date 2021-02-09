Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays raised Wheaton Precious Metals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.27.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $41.63 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $307.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,373,000 after buying an additional 1,115,897 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,985,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,993,000 after buying an additional 434,159 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,981,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,578,000 after purchasing an additional 120,773 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,129,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,519,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,724,000 after purchasing an additional 742,686 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

