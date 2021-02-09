Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) EVP Joao Carlos Brega Sells 6,866 Shares of Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total transaction of $1,306,119.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,521.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joao Carlos Brega also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Joao Carlos Brega sold 8,243 shares of Whirlpool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $1,644,725.79.

Whirlpool stock opened at $200.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $214.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 345.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

