Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.72

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and traded as high as $5.95. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 5,102 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.