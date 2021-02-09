Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

WVVI opened at $7.18 on Friday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Willamette Valley Vineyards worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

