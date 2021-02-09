Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Acquires 2,350 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $114,322,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $108,613,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,255,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,929,000 after buying an additional 1,233,991 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,976,000 after buying an additional 1,112,059 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $50,317,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,606 shares of company stock worth $25,084,113. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.87. The company had a trading volume of 907,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,615,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $110.07 billion, a PE ratio of 123.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.05 and a 200 day moving average of $85.07. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

