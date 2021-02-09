Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Buys 1,313 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 17.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 58,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,542,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 18.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

Shares of LRCX traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $533.47. The stock had a trading volume of 21,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,916. The firm has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $585.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $511.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.10.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total value of $3,479,754.96. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,977 shares of company stock valued at $15,683,053 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

