Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,331 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chevron by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,293,455,000 after purchasing an additional 328,678 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,643,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,613,000 after buying an additional 214,786 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,616,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,839,000 after buying an additional 304,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,764,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,053,000 after buying an additional 273,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.05. 139,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,997,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.45. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

