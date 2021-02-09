Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Purchases 54 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises about 0.9% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Dollar General by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $831,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.58.

NYSE:DG traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.36. The company had a trading volume of 23,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,370. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

