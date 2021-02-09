World Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 1,529 Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avalara by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,377,000 after purchasing an additional 668,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,546,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,992,000 after buying an additional 131,272 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after buying an additional 71,290 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 966.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 387,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at $53,488,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $176.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.94 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $184.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVLR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Avalara from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

In other news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total value of $432,743.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,893.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 825,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,990,623.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,237 shares of company stock valued at $41,779,662. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

