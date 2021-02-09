World Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,143 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Maximus were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Maximus by 1,428.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 240,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,473,000 after purchasing an additional 225,044 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Maximus by 480.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 261,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 216,563 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Maximus by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 324,114 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,047,000 after purchasing an additional 195,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 7,431.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after buying an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,059,000 after purchasing an additional 113,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS opened at $82.30 on Tuesday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $82.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

MMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $848,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $783,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,131 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

