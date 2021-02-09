World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLGX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CoreLogic by 56.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 62,013 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 25.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 10,817 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in CoreLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoreLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CoreLogic in the third quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLGX opened at $82.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day moving average is $72.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $83.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.55.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

