World Asset Management Inc Invests $208,000 in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1,339.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 271.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. Guggenheim downgraded HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $86.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,724.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.69. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $4,691,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $710,157.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 232,759 shares of company stock valued at $19,457,754. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

