World Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $320,256.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,886.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Lavin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,385.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $1,827,021. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $123.70 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

